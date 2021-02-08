Monday Morning WebCast – 5 AM

With mainly clear skies expected for most of Arkansas this evening, it'll be a nice opportunity to get a glimpse of the Mars Uranus Conjunction. Mars has dimmed over the last few months as Earth has been moving ahead of it in our smaller, faster orbit around the sun. But Mars still shines on a par with the sky’s brightest stars. With clear skies, we should have little trouble viewing Mars as that brilliant ruddy “star” in the moon’s vicinity.

Uranus, on the other hand, is quite faint, well over 150 times fainter than Mars. Uranus is said to be the outermost of the sun’s planets visible with the eye alone. But seeing it by itself with the naked eye requires a very dark sky, and probably no moon (certainly no nearby moon).