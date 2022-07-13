LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Eyes to the sky! The third supermoon of 2022 is here and will be visible tonight.

This months full moon is the Buck. It gets its name because the antlers of male bucks are in full growth mode during July.

July Buck Moon explainer.

Tonight’s full moon will also be a supermoon. A supermoon is when the the moons orbit is closest to the Earth during a full moon. This Buck moon appears bigger and brighter, hence the name supermoon. The Buck Moon is also the closest supermoon of the summer, making it the brightest supermoon of the year.

Supermoon explainer.

Today’s supermoon comes within at least 90% of the perigee Wednesday afternoon at 1:38 p.m. However it won’t be visible here in central Arkansas until moonrise.

The next and final supermoon of the year will be the Sturgeon Moon, which peaks August 11th.