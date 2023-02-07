LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some scattered showers will gradually build across northwest Arkansas during the day Tuesday. But it’s not until after midnight going into Wednesday that our heaviest rain and storms arrive.

That said, your Wednesday morning commute is going to be quite messy. Widespread rainfall is likely with pockets of heavy thunderstorm activity in parts of central and south Arkansas. This will lead to ponding on roadways, increasing the chances of hydroplaning. Visibility will likely be affected as well.

This is what radar may look like during the morning commute Wednesday.

Heavy rain will continue to come in waves through the midday and early afternoon hours. This will increase our risk for flash flooding, especially where the heaviest storms linger.

With heavy rain lingering through the midday hours, our risk for flash flooding increases.

On a scale from 1 to 4, our risk for flash flooding sits at 2 on Wednesday.

Most models agree that most of Arkansas will see 2 to 4 inches of rain. But in some cases, where those heavier storms are most repetitive, we could see 4 to 6 inches.

Wherever these heavier streaks of rainfall set up, we could see over 4 inches of rain.

If you encounter flooded roadways, please be sure to turn around and avoid driving through it. You never know how deep the water is or if it has washed the pavement away underneath. The best way to guarantee safety in a flash flood is to avoid driving through it at all.

Our greatest risk for severe storms will exist across southeast Arkansas. On a scale from 1 to 5, this risk is at a 2.

In addition to the flash flood risk, there is a slight chance that some of these storms become severe. The main severe threat comes in the form of wind. But the tornado and hail risk is not zero, so we will be keeping a close watch for any storms that could cause damage.

Rain and storms will slack off some later in the afternoon. But a few trailing showers and storms could still be around through most of the evening. We’ll dry out even more after midnight, leading up to a sunny, mild Thursday.