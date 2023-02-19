The chance for strong to severe storms returns to the forecast this upcoming week. With warm air surging into the area, temperatures will be in the 70s most afternoons. This will supply the energy on Wednesday for our next chance for severe weather.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the state by late morning/ early afternoon on Wednesday and continue throughout the day. These showers and storms will have the potential to contain severe weather. Current timing shows showers and storms exiting the state around sunset.

Forecast Track for Wednesday

The Storm Prediction Center shows a level 2 risk for severe weather across much of the state excluding northwest Arkansas.

SPC Outlook for Wednesday.

This storm system is still several days out so details will become clearer in the coming days. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates.

