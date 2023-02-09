Buckets of rain fell for some Arkansans on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals were highest across west-central parts of the state.

In total, Russellville picked up over 4 inches of rain, with over 5 inches reported in Clinton. Batesville also saw heavy rainfall with almost 4 and a half inches.

Hot Springs, Searcy, Harrison, and Mountain Home all saw well over 2 inches of rain. Little Rock was close with 1.73″ recorded.

Two-Day Rainfall Totals

Some of the highest rainfall totals came from portions of Montgomery, Scott, and Yell counties. Portions of Montgomery county reported up to 8 inches of rainfall.

Close-up view of two-day rainfall totals

This excessive rainfall led to flooding across portions of the state impacting roadways and bridges, and low-lying areas.

Montgomery County flooding- Photo courtesy: Wade Coffman

All the rain on Tuesday and Wednesday also caused many rivers to flood across the state. River flood warnings extend all the way from southern Arkansas to northern Arkansas.

Current River Flood Warnings

One of the highest rivers currently is the Petit Jean River at Danville. Minor flooding starts at 20′ with moderate starting at 24′. Currently, Petit Jean River sits at 25.63′. It is forecast to hit 25.9′ before slowly falling back below flood levels.

Petit Jean River Stagen

