LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a relitevly quiet start to the hurricane season, activity quickly started to ramp up in September. Recently, we have seen our first major hurricane of the season, Hurricane Ian. At its peak, Hurricane Ian was a category 4 hurricane.

So far we have had nine named storms this season, with 4 of them becoming hurricanes. Now into the beginning of October, we are watching another area that could become our 10th named storm, Julia.

2022 Hurricane names.

There is one main area to watch in the Atlantic for tropical development. This disturbance is currently just north of South America. It is expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and localized flooding to portions of the Windward islands, South America, and the ABC Islands in the coming days.

Area to watch

This disturbance has a 60% chance of development within the next 48 hours and an 80% chance of development within the next 5 days.

Also in the Atlantic currently is Tropical Depression Twelve. Currently, Tropical Depression Twelve has sustained winds of 35 mph and a central pressure of 1007 MB. Tropical Depression Twelve is moving northwest at 8 mph and is expected to be short-lived and not impact land.

Tropical Depression Twelve

