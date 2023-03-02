There may not be a whole of storms during the day, but storms will be likely tonight. Storms will likely be in West AR by 6:00 p.m.

Storms will spread across the entire state overnight with a threat of damaging wind, tornadoes, and large hail. Some of the severe weather could be quite significant.

Rain totals will be quite high overnight particularly in West and North Arkansas. A Flood Watch is in effect until Noon, Friday.

Overnight and through Friday, very windy conditions will overtake the state behind the storms and the early morning cold front. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from Midnight, Friday until 6:00 p.m.