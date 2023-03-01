WEDNESDAY, LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four rounds of potentially severe storms will pass through Arkansas today, tonight, and early Friday morning.

From 3:00 – 4:00 this afternoon a couple severe storms (damaging wind, tornado, and hail threat) will move into West or Southwest Arkansas. Those storms will then move into Central AR 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. After that, we’ll likely continue to have severe storms in South Arkansas through 11:00 p.m. The is round number 1.

The flooding threat will be not be an issue today. Once heavy rain piles up on top of what falls today, it will become an issue tomorrow.

THURSDAY – As Arkansas Storm Team Meteorologists expected, the Storm Prediction Center has increased the probability of severe weather in their forecast for tomorrow and tomorrow night. It is now “Moderate” in South Arkansas.

After storms die down Wednesday night, some shower will linger after Midnight in South Arkansas. These showers will intensify into thunderstorms and potentially severe storms with a tornado and damaging wind threat. These storms will develop and move through South Arkansas from about 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. along and south of a frontal boundary. There will be a tornado and damaging wind threat with these. This is round number 2.

Then, around 2:00 p.m. round number 3 will form in Southwest Arkansas and move northeast into Central Arkansas. These storms will have the highest probability of tornadoes with significant (EF-2 or greater) possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail (golf ball or larger) will also be possible with these storms.

A fourth and final round should move into West AR by 10:00 p.m. It will sweep through the state from 10:00 p.m. to about 2:00/3:00/4:00 a.m., Friday. This last round will have a damaging wind and tornado threat as well as the heightened flooding threat which will be building over the couple of days after repeated rounds of rain.

After 2-3″ of rain or maybe more in places of North Arkansas, flooding and flash flooding will become a big concern Thursday evening and overnight Thursday. A Flood Watch will be in effect.

Follow the Arkansas Storm Team

On Twitter

On Facebook

STAY INFORMED

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.