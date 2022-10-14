LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger.
Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.
As of Friday morning, Lawrence county has been added to the burn ban list. Currently, 72/75 Arkansas counties are under a burn ban.
Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information on wildfire danger and burn bans.
