LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wildfire danger has continued to increase Friday. All of Arkansas is now under extreme wildfire danger.

Wildfire danger map as of 10/14/2022

Breezy winds will remain a factor in wildfire danger Friday, similar to Thursday. Winds could gust up to 25 mph. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from noon to 8 PM Friday. Breezy winds will make fires spread quickly and be hard to control.

Red Flag warning map as of 10/14/2022

As of Friday morning, Lawrence county has been added to the burn ban list. Currently, 72/75 Arkansas counties are under a burn ban.

County Burn Ban map as of 10/14/2022

