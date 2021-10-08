A few strong to severe storms are possible late Sunday night/early Monday morning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into the weekend, we will be keeping a close eye on a system that approaches the region on Sunday.

Showers and storms should begin to form over Oklahoma and Texas where the greatest potential for any severe weather will reside.

While the most active weather is forecast to remain to the west of Arkansas, as storms move east into the state, some severe characteristics could still remain with a few thunderstorms before weakening.

Timing-wise, showers, and thunderstorms won’t enter Arkansas until after midnight Sunday night. Any potential for a strong to the severe storm would only last through Monday morning.

Strong wind gusts, lightning, and a heavy downpour will be the main concerns for us in Arkansas, at this time. A tornado or two, cannot be ruled out as storms being their initial move into far western Arkansas.

