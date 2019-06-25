Position Summary:

As a family owned and operated company for over 40 years, Wayne Smith Trucking provides a unique truck driving experience. We are a very family oriented business and we pride ourselves in the following values in this order… God, Family, then Trucking. This is just not the talk, it’s the way we operate.

We provide great equipment for our drivers, mostly all late model Volvo, Kenworth and Peterbilt. We trade trucks several times a year, striving to always provide the best equipment for our drivers. All of our equipment comes standard with power converters, refrigerators, tv mounts, work stations, air slide releases and many other amenities.

We are licensed to operate in all the lower 48 states, but tend to stay in the central Mid-West to South East with some upper Northeast. We try to have all of our drivers home for their 34 hour reset, it may not always be the weekend, but we do try to make sure it is at home. These above mentioned attributes along with nameless other reasons are what makes Wayne Smith Trucking an exceptional job and we are looking for drivers like you to join us.

Must be at least 25 years old.

Must have at least 2 years recent OTR experience.

Must have a clean driving record for the last 36 months.

Must have a current CDL-A license.