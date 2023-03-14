Watch KARK 4 News

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KARK 4 News Broadcast Replay Schedule

KARK 4 News Today – Monday – Friday – 6 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Arkansas Today – Monday – Friday – 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

KARK 4 News at 12:30 – Monday – Friday – 2:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.

KARK 4 News at 4 – Monday – Friday – 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

KARK 4 News at 5 – Monday – Sunday – 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

KARK 4 News at 6 – Monday – Saturday – 8 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

KARK 4 News at 10 – Monday – Sunday – 12 a.m. – 12:35 a.m.

Program Note: In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, KARK 4 News offers its newscasts and locally produced programming on KARK.com two hours after their live broadcast over the air.

Many stories from our newscasts are available as video clips & other coverage and can be found in our Video Center after the live broadcast.