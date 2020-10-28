Watch Live: Twitter, Facebook, Google CEOs testify on social media protections amid censorship claims

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Top executives of Twitter, Facebook and Google testify on social media protections and censorship issues before a Senate committee Wednesday.

Jack Dorsey, Mark Zuckerberg, and Sundar Pichai, the CEOS of Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google respectively, appear before the Senate Commerce Committee for a hearing on a federal internet law. All three executives agreed to testify remotely Wednesday after being threatened with subpoenas.

Reflected in their written testimonies, the company leaders defended Section 230, a provision of the 1996 Communications Decency Act, as legislation that’s critical to free expression on the internet.

Section 230 gives social media companies permission to moderate and regulate content on their platforms without being legally responsible for the information they host. It also gives the tech giants permission to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

President Donald Trump called for the repeal of Section 230 earlier this month, after Facebook removed his post comparing COVID-19 to the seasonal flu. Twitter flagged the president’s post with a warning about “misleading and potentially harmful information.”

Trump and other Republican lawmakers have raised the question of whether social media companies are afforded too much freedom in how they restrict content. Several Republicans have accused the tech companies, without evidence, of deliberately suppressing conservative, religious and anti-abortion views.

The allegations this month came after Facebook and Twitter acted to limit the dissemination of New York Post articles relating to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The head of the Federal Communications Commission is also looking to clarify whether the legal protections for social media companies go too far.

“Social media companies have a First Amendment right to free speech,” FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said over a week ago. “But they do not have a First Amendment right to a special immunity denied to other media outlets, such as newspapers and broadcasters.”

Wednesday’s hearing, titled “Does Section 230’s Sweeping Immunity Enable Big Tech Bad Behavior?,” will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. Senators aim to examine whether the federal law “has outlived its usefulness in today’s digital age.”

“For too long, social media platforms have hidden behind Section 230 protections to censor content that deviates from their beliefs,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the Commerce Committee chairman, said recently.

In his opening statement prepared for the hearing, Zuckerburg said Congress “should update the law to make sure it’s working as intended.

“We don’t think tech companies should be making so many decisions about these important issues alone,” he said.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify that eroding the foundation of Section 230 “could collapse how we communicate on the internet, leaving only a small number of giant and well-funded technology companies.”

Dorsey also urged caution in his prepared testimony.

“Undermining Section 230 will result in far more removal of online speech and impose severe limitations on our collective ability to address harmful content and protect people online,” Dorsey said.

Sen. Maria Cantwell, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce panel, released a report Tuesday on how big tech platforms pose a threat to the local news industry.

Read the company leaders’ prepared statements below: