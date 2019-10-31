U.S. House moves closer to to Trump impeachment inquiry, investigation to be made public

On Thursday, the House of Representatives took a step forward in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

House Democrats passed a resolution to formalize the process and make the ongoing congressional investigation open to the public.

For weeks House Democrats have used closed door hearings to investigate complaints that Trump was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says those findings are about to be public.

“The public can see the facts for themselves,” says Pelosi.

Texas Republican Will Hurd is on the Intelligence Committee. He says Democrats have kept his party in the dark. And even with the new process, Hurd says Democrats aren’t being as open as they should be.

“The word that was used in the piece of legislation was “may”. May means you can or cannot do something,” says Hurd. “When you want to compel someone to do something the word is “shall.” And shall was not used in this.”

The House Intelligence Committee is now tasked with investigating the President’s relationship with Ukraine and presenting their findings to the House Judiciary Committee.

They who will then decide whether or not to impeach the President.

The White House released a statement saying: “The President has done nothing wrong, and the Democrats know it.”

“I fully anticipate there will be articles sent to the floor to impeach the president,” says Texas Republican Michael McCaul. He says Democrats have already made up their mind about any possible wrongdoing.

The process could happen quickly. With the holidays, congress only has 16 legislative days left this year.