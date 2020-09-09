Senator Tom Cotton on potential Supreme Court nominee list

WASHINGTON (KARK/NewsNation Now) – Earlier today, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) was named as a potential U.S. Supreme Court nominee by President Trump.

President Donald Trump delivered remarks on judicial appointments Wednesday afternoon, announcing 20 additions to his original list of candidates to potentially nominate to the Supreme Court of the United States.

The move to release a list is a repeat of a successful strategy Trump employed during his 2016 campaign. Four years ago he took the unprecedented step of announcing potential Supreme Court nominees in a bid to win over conservatives and evangelicals who were not enthusiastic about his personal flaws but came around to his candidacy because of his promises on judicial appointments.

Trump had previously said on Twitter the announcement of a new list would come by September 1 and that it “may include some, or many of those already on the list.”

Biden too has said he’s working on a list of potential nominees, but the campaign has given no indication that it would release any names before the November election.

After the announcement, Senator Cotton released the following statement:

“I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. The Supreme Court could use some more justices who understand the difference between applying the law and making the law, which the Court does when it invents a right to an abortion, infringes on religious freedom, and erodes the Second Amendment.” Sen. Tom Cotton – (R) Arkansas

Incumbent Tom Cotton and Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. are running in the general election for U.S. Senate Arkansas on November 3.

The Associated Press and NewsNation contributed to this report