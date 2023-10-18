WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Senators from both sides of the aisle are rallying behind the president’s request to send more aid to Israel.

The Senate is preparing to pass a massive aid package to help Israel defeat Hamas.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization dedicated to Israel’s eradication,” Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

Schumer, the Senate majority leader, says the plan will not only surge military aid to Israel. It will also include humanitarian funds to help those trapped in Gaza without food, water or electricity.

“Palestinian civilians who have nothing to do with Hamas,” Schumer said.

Across the board, Republicans say they’re ready to help Israel.

But Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, says she fears anything sent to Gaza could end up in the hands of Hamas.

“Until we can guarantee we can get that humanitarian aid directly to the people who need it, I think we should slow down,” Ernst said.

The Biden administration says it’s already working with Egypt and Israel to ensure aid can be safely delivered to civilians.

While in Israel Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Congress to pass what he describes as an unprecedented support package.

But groups like Jewish Voice for Peace are pushing back. On Wednesday afternoon, protestors filled the bottom floor of a House office building, demanding a ceasefire to stop the bloodshed.

Schumer says that is not an option.

“If you allow Hamas to exist as is, the same thing will happen again,” Schumer said. “And we have to do everything to prevent that.”

Schumer says he intends to pass the aid package as quickly as possible.