WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addressed fellow lawmakers on the House floor on his final day in Washington as a member of Congress on Thursday afternoon.

“I had the privilege of being a leader for five years and I think about did I leave this place better than I received it?” McCarthy said.

The former Speaker of the House announced he would not seek reelection earlier this month. He became the only speaker in history to be voted out of the job in October.

McCarthy reflected on his time in Congress, thanked members on both sides of the aisle and offered up some advice.

“Do not be fearful if you believe your philosophy brings people more freedom,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy has been in Congress since 2007. He served as majority whip and Republican leader before being elected speaker in January 2023.

McCarthy has not yet shared what he plans to do next.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.