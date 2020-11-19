Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle concerned about troop withdrawal order in Afghanistan, Iraq

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is working with his committee to block President Donald Trump’s order to draw down troops in Iraq and Afghanistan by mid-January.

“We are, on the Armed Services Committee, having discussions about what we might do,” Kaine said.

Kaine says one option is to slow down the execution of the order until after the inauguration, so new leadership can be involved.

“Not these temporary recent hires that the president has GM’d in the Pentagon after he fired the confirmed leadership,” Kaine said.

Kaine says a draw down could have major consequences.

“This needs to be examined not through the political lens. If I want to do it before I move out of a house, it needs to be examined in a lens of what’s best for the United States and our allies,” Kaine said.

Democrats aren’t the only ones with concerns about Trump’s order.

“This is a bad thing to signal when you’re trying to negotiate peace,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) said.

Kinzinger says the work isn’t done in Afghanistan.

“The biggest most important thing we can do right now is make it clear why we’re there, the reasons, that this isn’t the 150,000 troops we had in the past and hopefully then when the next administration comes in they hear that and can kind of course correct,” Kinzinger said.

However, Kaine admits he doesn’t know if his attempts to slow the order will work.

“We’re not at a point yet where I can say I can guarantee we’ll be successful in that,” Kaine said.