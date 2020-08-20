Lawmakers continue push for virus relief amid USPS vote

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House lawmakers will head back to the Capitol to vote on emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service, but Republicans and some Democrats say that shouldn’t be the only vote happening.

Lawmakers are demanding leadership pass funding to help families and businesses through the pandemic.

“The mayor said they were losing $2 million every two months,” Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne said.

Axne says Iowans need more coronavirus relief immediately.

“If we don’t get extra money from a COVID(-19) package, we’re going to be in difficult times,” Axne said.

After a deadly derecho storm swept the state, she says Iowans can’t afford to wait.

“We need to pay for our police force, to fix streets,” Axne said. “We can’t use FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) money for that.”

House lawmakers will return to Washington Saturday. So far, they are only expected to vote on a plan to boost funding for the struggling U.S. Postal Service.

Republican Rodney Davis says any vote Saturday should include relief money for schools, businesses and direct aid to families.

“But Speaker Pelosi and Leader Schumer have shown zero interest in negotiating a package that’s less than the $3.4 trillion wish list,” Davis said.

Michigan Republican Bill Huizenga says he’s not holding his breath for progress.

“They want the Christmas tree,” Huizenga said. “It’s all about politics”

Michigan Democrat Debbie Dingell says Senate Republicans are the ones delaying a deal.

“The United States Congress Senate says they’re not going to do anything to help us. It’s irresponsible, immoral and requires action,” Dingell said.

Thursday, White House Advisor Larry Kudlow sided with Republicans.

“Some spending not massive, larded spending that was rejected last march,” Kudlow said.

Senate Republicans say they are drafting their own smaller package to address emergency needs.