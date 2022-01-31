WASHINGTON D.C. – Governor Hutchinson spent time last week and Monday in Washington D.C. in his role as chair of the National Governor’s Association.

Major topics of concern for governors focused on infrastructure investment, border security and the pandemic.

Speaking to the press outside the White House after meeting with President Biden, Gov. Hutchinson said the two spoke about shifting gears on moving through the pandemic.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Hutchinson said. “I complimented him on the clarity of his message to keep schools open, that an example of moving from a pandemic stage to a management stage on this and it was a positive response”

The governor added that above all the goal is to keep people healthy and create an open dialogue when we begin to focus not only on vaccines but also other therapeutics.

Monday wrapped up the National Governors Associations meeting, the first-time governors have met in D.C. since the beginning of the pandemic.