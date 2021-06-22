Gov. Hutchinson joins list of governors in urging release of redistricting information from 2020 Census

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is joining with leaders from across the country asking federal officials to share the data gathered from the latest Census.

Hutchinson was one of 15 governors who signed a letter urging U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to release pandemic delayed 2020 Census information.

The primary focus of the information sought by lawmakers is redistricting data, which would be used to help redraw lines prior to the 2022 election cycle.

The 2020 Census faced many roadblocks after the pandemic slowed progress for workers, and the timeline for its completion was pushed back as many states went through lengthy shutdowns.

While the governors noted they understood the amount of time for the Census was nearly doubled due to COVID-19, they said all redistricting data should be available by June 24.

They are asking for the numbers to be released before the current delayed release date of September 30 and for the ‘legacy format’ due date for the data to be moved to August 16.

These moves, the letter claimed, could help prevent a delay that could impact how U.S. House seats and state legislative seats are assigned. County, parish, township and municipal governing bodies could also be affected, the letter contends.