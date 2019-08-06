Civil rights groups raise alarm over white supremacist crimes

The country is still reeling from the two massacres over the weekend

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Following two mass shootings, civil rights organizations and democratic lawmakers are sounding the alarm about hate crimes committed by white supremacists.

“This is just one more example of that of white nationalism,” presidential candidate Julian Castro said.

The only Hispanic presidential candidate, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary said President Donald Trump’s words have led to violent action.

Authorities said the El Paso gunman posted about his motivations online.

“That says that Hispanics are taking over the state of Texas and changing the country, this echoes the kind of language that our president encourages,” Castro said.

But in a speech at the White House Monday morning, Trump condemned white supremacy.

“In one voice our nation must condemn racism, bigotry and white supremacy,” he said.

Civil rights organizations say the president’s words are a step in the right direction but caution that the president must reinforce that message in the days and weeks ahead.

Charanya Krishnaswami with Amnesty International wants the president to back up his words with actions.

“White supremacists tend to use as weapons of terror, assault weapons, assault rifles — those sorts of things,” Krishnaswami said.

The organization is calling for Congress and the administration to ban assault rifles and pass universal background check legislation.