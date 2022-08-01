(NewsNation) — President Joe Biden will address the nation Monday evening on a “successful” counterterrorism operation that was conducted over the weekend.

“Over the weekend, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation against a significant Al-Qaeda target in Afghanistan. The operation was successful and there were no civilian casualties,” a senior administration official said.

The Associated Press and Fox News report that Biden will announce the death of Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan during a CIA drone strike.

Biden, who is in isolation due to COVID-19, will make his address at 7:30 p.m. ET from the Blue Room Balcony. NewsNation will stream his address live in the player above.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.