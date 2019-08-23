Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had surgery to remove a malignant tumor from her pancreas, according to the Court.

She does not need further treatment at this time.

The 86-year-old justice did have to miss arguments earlier last session when she needed treatment to removed cancerous modules from her lungs.

We checked with the Clinton School of Public Service and Ginsburg is still scheduled to be in North Little Rock at Verizon Arena on September 3 as part of the Frank and Kula Kumpuris Distinguished Lecture Series.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn, New York, March 15, 1933. She married Martin D. Ginsburg in 1954, and has a daughter, Jane, and a son, James. She received her B.A. from Cornell University, attended Harvard Law School, and received her LL.B. from Columbia Law School.

She served as a law clerk to the Honorable Edmund L. Palmieri, Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, from 1959–1961. From 1961–1963, she was a research associate and then associate director of the Columbia Law School Project on International Procedure. She was a Professor of Law at Rutgers University School of Law from 1963–1972, and Columbia Law School from 1972–1980, and a fellow at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Stanford, California from 1977–1978. In 1971, she co-founded the Women’s Rights Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, and served as the ACLU’s General Counsel from 1973–1980, and on the National Board of Directors from 1974–1980. She served on the Board and Executive Committee of the American Bar Foundation from 1979-1989, on the Board of Editors of the American Bar Association Journal from 1972-1978, and on the Council of the American Law Institute from 1978-1993.

She was appointed a Judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. President Bill Clinton nominated her as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court. After receiving unanimous confirmation from the United States Senate, she took her seat August 10, 1993.