LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – KARK 4 Today is focusing on domestic violence in Arkansas, highlighting efforts taken to fight the issue across the state.

This week the focus is on efforts from Women & Children First to help those impacted by domestic violence. Board member Daniel Robinson joined the show to talk about a new venture the organization is taking on to help families in need.

Women & Children First is currently working on building a new domestic violence shelter after it was awarded $12 million through multiple grants. The new building is expected to be built by 2025.

Robinson said that Women and Children First is the oldest domestic violence shelter in Arkansas and has help many families in the state, including KARK 4 Today’s co-host D.J. Williams. The shelter provides help to those dealing with various types of abuse including physical, emotional, verbal and sexual.

To learn more about Women & Children First, visit WCFArkansas.org.