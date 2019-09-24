Woman fighting addiction finds help at Dorcas House in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s a cozy corner of April Miller’s room at the Dorcas House where she finds solace and reflects on how she got here.

“Honestly, I felt like what became my life was something that I only saw in the movies,” Miller said.

She was talking about her downward spiral. After having a decades-long career in nursing, a 20-year marriage, a beautiful daughter and surviving two rounds of cancer, she ended up addicted to pain pills and eventually homeless.

“I broke up a home, a marriage. The pain medication abuse became stronger and stronger,” Miller said as she fought back tears.

Miller attempted to get clean by going to rehab facilities, but none of them worked.

“[I] wanted to end my life. At one point I was out homeless. I had burnt all the bridges,” Miller said.

After hitting rock bottom, she ended up at the Dorcas House, which is a Union Rescue Mission facility that helps women who are trapped in domestic violence relationships or struggling with drugs.

“The biggest thing is they showed me my worth. They showed me how to be able to be strong and be independent,” Miller said.

They also helped her grow a stronger relationship with the Lord.

“Right now, I let Him lead me. I’m no longer trying to control my life and He is opening doors in so many directions,” she said.

Another door that just re-opened this month was the Arkansas State Board of Nursing’s decision to reinstate Miller’s nursing license. In a few weeks, Miller will be able to begin applying for nursing positions.