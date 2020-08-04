LRPD giving away gun locks across the city

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Police Department announced Tuesday that it is giving away free gun locks.

Officer Eric Barnes says the department has an additional 80 gun locks available for pick up immediately.

Gun locks are available at the Little Rock Police Department Headquarters building at 700 West Markham. Gun locks are also available at the police substation buildings.

“We encourage people to go by and pick them up. We want people to be safe,” says Barnes.

Barnes says no questions will be asked if you request a gun lock.

“Accidents do happen, but we try and put another safety step in place to prevent it,” says Barnes.

