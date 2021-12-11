Victory Over Violence: Volunteers fix up Whetstone Boys and Girls Club

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — You may hear us say “Victory Over Violence” a lot around here. It’s not just a slogan, though, as dozens of volunteers put those words into action.

Kids and adults spent the morning painting the Whetstone Boys and Girls Club in southwest Little Rock and the spirit of the season was also alive and well on the inside as walls and windows were taped off in preparation for a fresh coat of color.

Other volunteers hit the streets of the Wakefield community to place “Victory with Love” signs all over the neighborhood. And a special shout-out for Fox 16’s Ashlei King who helped brighten up the place hundreds of boys and girls call their home away from home.