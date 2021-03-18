Victory Over Violence: Traveling the road to redemption with Lonnie Beulah

Victory Over Violence
Posted: / Updated:

Outrage, fear and sadness gripped many Arkansans after the senseless murder on March 13 of a 10-year-old girl caught in the crossfire at a park.

As we continue to declare Victory Over Violence, we are furthering the conversation online.

Good Day Anchor Ashlei King and Victory Over Violence co-founder Robert Holt will discuss solutions to the violence and talk with Lonnie Beulah, who was convicted of murder at the age of 15.

Beulah will share his story of redemption and how he’s now working to make sure other teens don’t follow in his footsteps.

Join our conversation on Facebook and watch along in the video play above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Contests