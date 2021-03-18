Victory Over Violence: Traveling the road to redemption with Lonnie Beulah

Outrage, fear and sadness gripped many Arkansans after the senseless murder on March 13 of a 10-year-old girl caught in the crossfire at a park.

As we continue to declare Victory Over Violence, we are furthering the conversation online.

Good Day Anchor Ashlei King and Victory Over Violence co-founder Robert Holt will discuss solutions to the violence and talk with Lonnie Beulah, who was convicted of murder at the age of 15.

Beulah will share his story of redemption and how he’s now working to make sure other teens don’t follow in his footsteps.

Join our conversation on Facebook and watch along in the video play above.