Victory Over Violence: Talking teen violence

In light of the deadly school shooting in Pine Bluff, FOX16 and KARK are continuing to search for solutions through the Victory Over Violence campaign.

Robert Holt, the founder of L.O.V.E., or Let Our Violence End, joined FOX16 Anchor Ashlei King to discuss how we can declare victory over teen violence.

MaKenna Thomas, who is a Violence Intervention Plan (VIP) VISTA worker through AmeriCorps at the SHARE Foundation, also joined the discussion. The SHARE Foundation is a non-profit that’s vision is building a healthier community.

See their conversation in the video player above and stay tuned for more conversations as we work to find Victory Over Violence.