VICTORY OVER VIOLENCE: Tackling the topic of domestic violence

Some say there is a pandemic within a pandemic as domestic violence cases increased in 2020 due to COVID-19 shelter in place orders.

According to Women & Children First, intimate partner violence accounts for 15% of all violent crime. As FOX16 News and KARK 4 News continue to declare Victory Over Violence, Good Day Anchor Ashlei King and Victory Over Violence co-founder Robert Holt will tackle the difficult topic of domestic violence.

Women & Children First Executive Director Angela McGraw will join the conversation to talk about how the pandemic has impacted domestic violence, warning signs you or someone you know may be in a dangerous relationship and how to safely leave a scary situation.

Join our conversation starting at 11:30 a.m.