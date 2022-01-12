‘Victory over Violence’ partners with Arkansas MLK Commission to host youth summits

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – In an announcement Wednesday, KARK and the Arkansas MLK Commission announced a partnership with the intention to reduce violence in the state.

The station’s “Victory over Violence” campaign has been around for several years, and the partnership also includes the Dept. of Education. An announcement came in the form of an event at the Mosaic State Temple.

“It starts with youth, but we have to also assist them,” said DuShun Scarbrough, the Executive Director for the MLK Commission.

The summits will feature guest speakers and breakout conversations. Several celebrities attended Wednesday’s event, and kids playing on local community football teams were recognized.

“We at least took this opportunity to utilize this, ignite us, and use this as a springboard,” Scarbrough said.