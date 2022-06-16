School is out for the summer, so you might be looking for activities to keep your children busy and out of trouble.

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention, the amount of violence committed by kids on non-school days increases through the afternoon and early evening hours, peaking between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Bella Cusimano with the Saline County Library will join Ashlei King and Robert Holt on this week’s Victory Over Violence digital series. Cusimano will talk about the programs the library has to offer to help keep kids busy during the summer.