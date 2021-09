Over the past year and a half, America has seen a lot of hate that has led to violent clashes between people who don’t see eye to eye.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series, Ashlei King and Robert Holt speak with Doctor Steve Christian. He’s the senior pastor at Bountiful Blessings World Fellowship.

They will discuss how hate has plagued our communities and what we can do to mitigate issues when we don’t agree with one another.