LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Efforts are underway to reduce violence and clean up the Wakefield neighborhood in southwest Little Rock.

In this week’s Victory Over Violence Digital Series, Derrica White will join Ashlei King. White is the Community Outreach Director with Southside Church of Christ on Geyer Springs Road.

She will talk about the resources the church offers for the community and different ways it is working to help reduce violence.

For more information check out the church’s website.