Victory over Violence Digital Town Hall: A conversation about race in Arkansas

Victory Over Violence
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –  As we’ve seen in the last few weeks, the conversation on the state of policing in America is shifting.

In this digital town hall, Victory Over Violence, Policing In Arkansas: Trust and Accountability, FOX16 News Anchor Donna Terrell hosts an open discussion.

This is the panelist for this week’s discussion.

  • Richard Mays, Byrd & Associates/Former state Supreme Court Justice
  • Jami Cook, Secretary of Arkansas Department of Public Safety
  • Chris Danford, member of Grassroots Arkansas
  • Wesley Peters, Head of “Conducting Creativity,” a local non-profit
  • Sgt. Willie David, Little Rock Police Department/Head of Our Kids Program.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories