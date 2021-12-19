Victory Over Violence: Churches come together to pray for Little Rock’s Southwest High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two churches came together Sunday afternoon to pray for a Little Rock High School, in the spirit of declaring Victory Over Violence.

Leaders of Otter Creek Community Church and Greater Second Baptist Church met at Southwest High School to pray for the students, parents, educators, and administrators at the school.

They say they are determined to work to change the climate and culture that has led to negative attention on the school.

“We’ve been kind of seeing some negative things that have taken place and we know that there are a lot of positive things that are going on at this school,” Marquia Cooper of Otter Creek Community Church said. “We just wanted to shift the trajectory, just kind of share that there are some people in the community that are concerned about what’s taking place and just let the students and parents know that we as a community, we’re behind you guys 100%.”

Leaders of both Otter Creek Community Church and Greater Second Baptist Church say they will work to form partnerships with the school and mentorship programs to give hope and encouragement going into 2022.