SEARCHING 4 SOLUTIONS: Watershed provides free food for Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four days a week, the Watershed in Little Rock opens its doors for hungry Central Arkansans. It’s part of the organization’s food program.

“We go out and buy the food and give it to the people that are in need because as you know, Arkansas is a hunger state,” Fred Hokes said.

Hokes has been working at the Watershed for decades. He likes to refer to the Watershed as the world’s first social hospital, offering a wide range of assistance to those who need it.

“It’s just donations from local companies and donations from local vendors and of course donations of funds from citizens in the state,” Hokes explained.

Because Arkansas ranks second when it comes to low food security, the Watershed does not have any requirements for the community. You simply tell them how many people are in your family and then you can fill up a grocery cart with things like drinks, Ramen noodles, and fruit snacks.

“It’s a blessing because there are a lot of kids that are able to eat as a result of Watershed donating food and all agencies that do this. We are able to help people that would not be able to help themselves if it was not for that,” Hokes said.

The Watershed is always in need of donations, if you’d like to donate, you can contact Fred Hokes at 501-378-0176.