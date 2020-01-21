SEARCHING 4 SOLUTIONS: The Watershed helps employ Arkansans

Kenneth miller, a sales manager with Rock Solid Staffing, is going over Tramontia Porter’s application at The Watershed in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – For Kenneth Miller, The Watershed in Little Rock holds a special place in his heart.

“This is a house of opportunity and helping the community,” Miller said.

In November, Miller came to a job fair at the Watershed. He met Don Smith, who was recruiting for Rock Solid Staffing.

“Mr. Miller been doing a great job for us right now and he out helping people now,” Smith said.

Miller was hired on as a sales manager for Rock Solid Staffing. He now helps hired people, like Tramontia Porter, who was at the Watershed looking for a job.

The Watershed has been around for more than 40 years and provides a slew of services, including job placement. That’s why employers love going there to find employees.

“I enjoy coming out to watershed cause that’s where I find a lot of, what you call it, diamond in the rough,” Smith said.

The Watershed’s goal is helping people help themselves. The organization will host another job fair on February 13. It is free for employers to set up a booth. If you’re an employer who is interested, contact the Watershed at 501-378-0176.