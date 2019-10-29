Resale store helps former drug addicts

BENTON, Ark. – Walk into Helping Hands and you immediately see clothing, furniture and other knick knacks. While that’s the attraction for customers, there’s also another unique draw.

“I’m always greeted when I come in here,” one customer said. “Everybody’s pleasant. There’s like a sense of calming and peace when you come in the door here.”

That’s because of the store’s owner, Bonnie Johnson. She opened this thrift shop more than a decade ago. Over the years she has hired countless former drug addicts and helped them change their lives.

“I was in a really bad way. I was on drugs real bad, meth and opioids, real bad,” Shelly Boyette said.

Boyette has worked at the Benton store since 2013. She showed up high on her first day of work.

“I started doing drugs when I was 12. Both my parents were addicts and so it was just something that I learned and just picked up in life,” Boyette said.

Thanks to Miss Bonnie, as Boyette refers to her, she was given a second chance, is now clean and living her best life.

“She’s [Johnson] never given up on me. She’s never given up on me,” Boyette said.

Boyette points to a four letter word as the thing that sets apart Miss Bonnie’s method from other programs.

“It’s love. It’s love. Love conquers all sin and God is love,” Boyette said.

Boyettewas just one success story. Over the years Johnson has helped countless others, just like Boyette.