Planting begins for ‘Victory Gardens of Love’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we continue to declare victory over violence, FOX16 and Healing Waters Outreach Center are creating Victory Gardens of Love in Central Arkansas. Volunteers will plant straw bale gardens at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Little Rock and North Little Rock, as well as Our House.

Statistics show there is a link between hunger and violence. One study found people who experienced hunger as a child were more than twice as likely to exhibit impulsivity and injure others intentionally as adolescents and adults.

If you’re interested in getting involved with a Victory Garden of Love, contact Robert Holt at r-kholt@att.net.