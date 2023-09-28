PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Pine Bluff High School gymnasium was rocking Thursday afternoon as the Arkansas MLK Commission hosted its nonviolence youth summit.

The commission gave away laptops, gift cards and a $500 check to the high school band.

Students also heard from several powerful speakers, including Carl Anthony Payne Jr., known for his roles in sitcoms such as “Martin,” “The Cosby Show” and “George Lopez.”

Students also learned about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, his six principles of nonviolence and the dangers of bullying.