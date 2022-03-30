PINE BLUFF, Ark. – After another killing due to gun violence in Pine Bluff on Monday, a boxing organization aimed at being an alternative for the youth.

‘Gloves not Guns’ gives kids ages 8-17 a place to connect through the world of boxing by growing their skill, courage, self-confidence, and awareness that guns aren’t the answer.

Albert Brewer, founded ‘Gloves not Guns’ in 2000 and with every punch thrown by the youth he “wants to try to change the image of crime bluff.”

He says “Crime Bluff” is what Pine Bluff, the city he was born and raised in is sterilized as.

“This is Pine Bluff, and this is a beautiful city.”

Brewer says ‘Gloves Not Guns’ isn’t the solution to stopping violence in the city, but it can be part of it.

“We were born with a set of guns. We learn to use these [fist], and you’ll live to see another day.”

In 2022 there have been 8 killings in Pine Bluff, with many of the victims being teenagers.

On Monday, a 17-year-old was shot and killed near 28th and Elm Street.

Brewer says in February one of his kids involved in ‘Gloves not Guns’ was killed. He was 15 years old.

Brewer has assistance from Charday Early, one of Arkansas’ first African American female boxers.

She boxed in the ’70s at Pine Bluff High School.

“It gave me something to do to keep me off the streets and keep me out of trouble,” said Early, who hopes boxing can do the same for young men and women.

She has a mission to recruit more girls to the sport of boxing, which ‘Gloves Not Guns’ has a couple of.

If you’d like to get your child involved, contact Albert Brewer at 870-329-3875 or the Gloves Not Guns Facebook page.

Brewer says the youth boxing organization will soon be expanding to Stuttgart, Arkansas with hopes of expanding to El Dorado and McGehee.

Saturday, April 2, Gloves Not Guns will host a community event at 2nd & Main Street in Pine Bluff.

The event will consist of 25 matches, vendors, food, and music.