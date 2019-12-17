Pastor spreads holiday cheer, demands community step up to reduce violence

SHANNON HILLS, Ark. – As Christmas approached, the Healing Waters Outreach Center spread the holiday spirit of giving.

“If you really think about Christmas, it’s not just about receiving, it’s also about giving and being grateful for what you got,” Tyleanah Thomas said.

Thomas was a volunteer at Healing Waters. She sorted through an estimated $500,000 worth of donated items. There was everything from a kayak to bikes and other toys and blankets. The items were either donated by the community or given to Healing Waters through Walmart’s Good 360 Program.

“For here, it is about feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, taking care of the children,” Robert Holt said

Holt is a pastor at Healing Waters. Earlier this month, he opened the doors for Central Arkansans to come in and use fake Healing Waters money to buy the items. Healing Waters and other organizations are also joining together to also collect toys for kids at the Whetstone Boys & Girls Club and the Methodist Children’s Home.

“A lot of these items will be used for families in need,” Holt said.

While it warms Holt’s heart to know they will be blessing families, he can’t help but think about the family of the five-year-old who was shot about two weeks ago in Little Rock.

“I wish I could give that child that opportunity of not being shot. I wish there was something that I or my family could have done to keep that child from being shot,” Holt said.

He has now called on the community to step up and help.

“It’s time for each and everyone of us to reach our neighbor. Don’t worry about reaching the world. Let’s just reach our neighbor and therefore we might be able to stop some of these senseless violence that’s going on, especially right here before Christmas,” Holt said.