LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Kids who have grown up under the guidance of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas talk about the benefits of a focused community.

Kids within a range of ages stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss how the organization has opened pathways and programs in their lives between sports, activities and technology to shape who they are.

The non-profit organization is donation-based and is expanding its outreach and providing more opportunities through times when a focused life can take young people away from harm and strengthen sense of community.

You can help the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas support children in the Natural State by joining in the KARK 4 News & FOX 16 News Victory Over Violence Telethon.