MENTOR MATCH: LRSD students hope mentors will help build future careers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Seventh grade students Vera Kanu and Lucy Byrd spend a lot of their time together.

“We’re best friends,” Lucy said.

The two met while attending Little Rock School District’s Dunbar Magnet Middle School and they’re also the president and vice president of the school’s Interact Club.

“Our goal is to help people make our school a better environment for youth and my age group,” Vera said. “We want our school to be involved with the help of rotary.”

Elizabeth Small is a member of Little Rock’s downtown rotary club and she’s also Vera’s mentor.

“I got to hear Vera speak to our rotary club and I immediately said, ‘This young woman is living the dream that I had,'” Elizabeth said.

The two meet once a week and often share their love of reading.

“We decided to find the things that we have in common and the things that we wanted to learn about each other,” Elizabeth said.

“I like that she was confident. She was very straight forward. She seemed kind, she seemed nice and so I like that about her even when I first met her I could tell that she was a very nice person,” Vera said.

While they have been paired up since the beginning of the school year, Lucy was just getting to know her mentor.

“Your teachers, of course, they teach you a lot of things, but mentors can just give you extra tips and things that you can use everyday,” Lucy said.

Both of the young girls hope their mentors will teach them things about life and help them with their professional careers in the future.