MENTOR MATCH: Big Brothers Big Sisters launch leadership program

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas is launching a leadership program aimed at promoting the organization in order to gain more “Bigs”, which are adult mentors.

Board Members Tanya Langley and Amy Stewart are co-chairs of the Defenders of Potential Advocacy and Leadership Development Program. They are asking for professionals, college and high school students to promote Big Brothers Big Sisters and in return, the volunteers will get free leadership training.

“We really want to give back to them. We don’t just ask you to come in, raise money for us, volunteer for us and we do nothing for you,” Stewart said.

The Defenders is an eight-month program. Participants will be required to volunteer and make fundraising goals, which is important because it costs the organization about $1500 to match one “Big” and “Little”. Right now in Central Arkansas, there are nearly 70 boys on the list waiting to be matched with a “Big”.

“I believe mentoring is really just being there to spark and ignite the passion within that individual,” Langley said.

“We just want to have a positive impact on the community. It’s such a great need. I love the community so much and I really feel like when you invest in the youth of Central Arkansas, you’re making an investment in the future an it’ll be long reaching and you’ll be able to see the results for years and years and years,” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas Executive Director Tracy Matson said.

Click here for more information on the Defenders program. Big Brothers Big Sisters will accept applications until February 21.