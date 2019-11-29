LR man helps prepare LRSD students for workforce

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Big name companies like Walmart and AmeriCorps filled the Hall High School library. The purpose was to help the Little Rock School District students put their interviewing skills to the test.

“Without these skills it’s sort of like not having education. You don’t have what you need to be able to be successful,” Ron Watson said.

Watson is a local mentor who started an organization called Had2Graduate. He works with LRSD students and helps them prepare for the workforce by offering them the opportunity to do real interviews with potential employers.

“I’ve put them through a lot of preparation skills that they’ll need to be able to walk through a door and get a job,” Watson said.

“The practice that we had with Mr. Ron Watson, it’s really great,” senior Marta Martinez said.

The sophomores, juniors and seniors prepared by having their resumes ready and dressing to impress.

“It helps us prepare because some people may not have the knowledge or know what they have to do at an actual interview,” Martinez said.

“This program was just offered last year and I wish I would have taken it my freshman year actually,” Jeraldine Sanchez, senior, said.

While this was a chance to practice interviewing skills, Watson said the possibility of landing a job was also there. Just ask senior Lanya Green.

“They [Dollar General] asked me questions about myself. I told them a little bit about myself and they was like they gonna give me a call,” Green said.

Watson said he planned to hold one of these mock interviewing sessions at LRSD’s J.A. Fair High School next.