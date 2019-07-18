Little Rock mobile home park forms Neighborhood Watch, takes stand against crime

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A growing group of people took to the street to send a message that their community is turning the corner on crime.

“[Feel] more secure about the environment we’re living around,” says Alexis Mendoza.

Mendoza has lived in the Whispering Hills Mobile Home Park off Chicot in Little Rock for the last two years. The mobile home park has had its share of violence, including a double homicide in 2017.

“There’s a lot of insecurity around here but with all the programs going on – I feel better,” says Mendoza.

Wednesday night, step-by-step with Little Rock police officers by side, parents and kids take pride in the neighborhood they’re re-building.

“This is something we’re living for the first time because we know we’re being heard and it’s probably something that’s going to help a lot of people,” says Mendoza.

Little Rock Police Neighborhood Watch Coordinator Laura Martin says Whispering Hills is the first mobile home park in Little Rock to form a Neighborhood Watch.

“The residents are comfortable in the Crime Watch program alerting us to issues that they would like addressed,” says Martin.

People say they feel more comfortable with police.

“A lot better because I feel more safe,” says Whispering Hills resident Genci Thomas.

Little Rock Position 10, At-Large City Director Joan Adcock says she’s spent the last 20 years trying to close the mobile home park because of crime. She says it puts a smile on her face to see the turnaround.

“I have been thrilled to see where this has come, from where it was to where it is today,” says Director Adcock.

Director Adcock says the mobile home park went from having 100 lightbulbs to 200, which Little Rock Police says deters crime.

As neighbors take back their community, they are doing it hand-in-hand with police.

“It has been having a big impact on the community,” says Mendoza.

The property manager has built a community garden and is offering meals to children during the summer.

For more information on how to form a Neighborhood Watch in your Little Rock neighborhood, click here.