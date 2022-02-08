LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a deadly start to the new year, Little Rock’s Board of Directors is set to discuss a resolution that would fund 10 programs aimed at curbing violence.

According to the resolution, the money would come from the 2022 city budget. Each program could receive up to $200,000. The groups all deal with different aspects of eliminating violence.

Kevin Hunt, Sr., is the creator of “Lessons Learned,” a group on the resolution that aims to turn kids’ lives around through in-school mentoring.

“They believe in you,” Hunt said. “They want you to come back to their school and they want you to stay at their school.”



Hunt said if the organization receives city funding, money could be used for office space and additional mentors who go into schools through the program.

“I want them to already see the vision that’s already out there,” Hunt said. “Just work together, let’s reduce this crime.”



Some community members said it’s important programs are vetted to make sure they could really be useful.

“City leaders can only do so much,” said Jimmy Hinton, a concerned citizen. “Until our people come together and say enough is enough, it’ll continue going in the same direction.”



The board meeting is set for next Tuesday.